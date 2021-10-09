Citigroup Inc. Takes Position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 114,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of BrightSpire Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth $118,000. 32.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BRSP opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.75. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $10.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 143.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

