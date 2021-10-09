Civitas Trading Up 13.8% This Week (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Civitas coin can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Civitas has a market cap of $95,230.77 and approximately $54.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Civitas has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00043953 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001233 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,285,918 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.