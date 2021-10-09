Clarkson (LON:CKN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,254.90

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,254.90 ($42.53) and traded as high as GBX 3,900 ($50.95). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 3,855 ($50.37), with a volume of 11,928 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on CKN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Clarkson from GBX 4,110 ($53.70) to GBX 4,295 ($56.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Clarkson from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target for the company. assumed coverage on Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarkson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,029 ($52.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,708.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,254.90. The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -46.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.60%.

In related news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 6,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,553 ($46.42), for a total transaction of £232,437.26 ($303,680.77).

About Clarkson (LON:CKN)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

