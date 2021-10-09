Clash Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $23,594.00 (SCT)

Clash Token (CURRENCY:SCT) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Clash Token coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Clash Token has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Clash Token has a market cap of $321,148.53 and $23,594.00 worth of Clash Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Clash Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,151.15 or 0.99975851 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00062549 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00050348 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001256 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.46 or 0.00513843 BTC.

Clash Token Profile

Clash Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Clash Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,766,500 coins. Clash Token’s official Twitter account is @spiritclashccg

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptToken is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the Scrypt algorithm. SCT has an APY of 5% in PoS rewards. “

Clash Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clash Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clash Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clash Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Clash Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clash Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.