Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Secure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YOU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. 34.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YOU stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. Clear Secure has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $65.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.38.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $55.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Clear Secure will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

