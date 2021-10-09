ClearBridge Investments Ltd Acquires New Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,527,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,968,000. CenterPoint Energy makes up approximately 2.4% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned about 0.43% of CenterPoint Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,916,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,618,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,690,000 after buying an additional 6,966,525 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,468,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,534,000 after buying an additional 68,148 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,403,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,641,000 after buying an additional 1,272,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,953,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,364,000 after buying an additional 834,506 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,119,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,434,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNP shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.