ClearBridge Investments Ltd Buys 113,930 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,930 shares during the period. Crown Castle International accounts for 6.8% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned 0.21% of Crown Castle International worth $178,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International stock traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.82. 971,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.87 and a 200 day moving average of $188.60. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The company has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of 65.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.55.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.