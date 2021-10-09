ClearBridge Investments Ltd Cuts Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,171 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 565,803 shares during the period. NextEra Energy Partners comprises 2.0% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.89% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $52,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEP. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 361.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Shares of NYSE NEP traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.06. 244,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,126. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $60.80 and a 52-week high of $88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.67.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -327.16%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

