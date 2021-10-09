ClearBridge Investments Ltd Has $141.46 Million Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,476,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248,461 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline accounts for 5.4% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.81% of Pembina Pipeline worth $141,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 13.7% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PBA traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,912. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.34.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PBA shares. CIBC raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

