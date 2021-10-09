ClearBridge Investments Ltd Has $154.87 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,559,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 422,791 shares during the quarter. The Southern makes up approximately 5.9% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned about 0.24% of The Southern worth $154,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 530.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 35.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Southern by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.23.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $3,476,370.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,384.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $62.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,624,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,771. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $67.54. The stock has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

