ClearBridge Investments Ltd Has $28.13 Million Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd cut its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,076,306 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle West Capital accounts for about 1.1% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned about 0.30% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $28,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.32.

Shares of NYSE PNW traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,618,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,821. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $65.94 and a 12 month high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.37.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

