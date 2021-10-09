ClearBridge Investments Ltd Has $64.27 Million Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,297,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,548 shares during the quarter. TC Energy accounts for approximately 2.5% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned 0.13% of TC Energy worth $64,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 127.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 503,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,039,000 after buying an additional 282,436 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 54.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Shares of TRP traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,270. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $53.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.6917 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

