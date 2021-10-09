ClearBridge Investments Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,538,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833,798 shares during the period. Clearway Energy accounts for about 5.6% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned approximately 2.74% of Clearway Energy worth $146,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 315.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CWEN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In related news, Director E Stanley Oneal bought 2,300 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $70,725.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CWEN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.31. 702,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,548. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.55. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.65.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.39 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.33%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

