ClearBridge Investments Ltd Purchases 1,110,063 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,393,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110,063 shares during the period. CSX accounts for approximately 2.9% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned about 0.11% of CSX worth $76,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after purchasing an additional 124,203,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,564,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93,442,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415,872 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CSX by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,717 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,121,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $773,815,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055,096 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.53.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.71. 9,871,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,158,669. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.87. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

