ClearBridge Investments Ltd Sells 11,298 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,186,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,298 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 3.3% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of NextEra Energy worth $86,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $80.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,592,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,826,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.76. The company has a market capitalization of $157.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

