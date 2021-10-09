ClearBridge Investments Ltd Sells 233,728 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd lowered its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 233,728 shares during the period. Sempra Energy comprises about 2.3% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned 0.14% of Sempra Energy worth $60,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRE. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.14.

Sempra Energy stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,603. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.90. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

