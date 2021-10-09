ClearBridge Investments Ltd Sells 296,850 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd trimmed its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,522,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 296,850 shares during the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group comprises 8.0% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned 0.70% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $210,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 20,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.89. 1,257,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,483. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average of $61.91.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

PEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.89.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,298,333. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

