ClearBridge Investments Ltd Takes $97.22 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 305,038 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,216,000. SBA Communications accounts for 3.7% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned 0.28% of SBA Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $8.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $329.86. 395,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,578. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $369.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $350.46 and a 200 day moving average of $321.07. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 137.44 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $820,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total transaction of $21,990,178.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,323,546.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.75.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

