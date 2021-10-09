CloakCoin Reaches Market Cap of $4.24 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and $2,708.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000831 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00026684 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00025212 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,707,005 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

