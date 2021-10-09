Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,184 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Clover Health Investments were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLOV. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth $728,265,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth about $37,800,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth about $15,717,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth about $10,322,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth about $8,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Shares of CLOV opened at $7.85 on Friday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average is $9.03.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $412.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

