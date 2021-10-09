CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by ClearBridge Investments Ltd

ClearBridge Investments Ltd lowered its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,936 shares during the period. CMS Energy comprises approximately 2.7% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned about 0.41% of CMS Energy worth $70,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in CMS Energy by 722.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 342.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMS traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.15. 793,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,717. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

