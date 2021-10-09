CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 58.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,800 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 210,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,412,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 15.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 268,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,870,000 after buying an additional 35,025 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 26.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 36.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 194,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 52,281 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $264,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $60.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

