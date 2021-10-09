Coats Group (LON:COA) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $72.29

Coats Group plc (LON:COA) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72.29 ($0.94) and traded as low as GBX 65.10 ($0.85). Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 65.30 ($0.85), with a volume of 1,974,076 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Coats Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coats Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 72.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 66.41. The company has a market cap of £948.53 million and a PE ratio of 15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Coats Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

