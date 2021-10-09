Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 989,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,546 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.20% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $51,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $54.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $63.04.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCEP shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

