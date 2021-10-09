Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 513,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $30,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,326,000. Corvex Management LP lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 131.9% during the first quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 1,797,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,737,000 after buying an additional 1,022,216 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 153.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,257,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,587,000 after buying an additional 760,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,825,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,516,000 after buying an additional 526,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 151.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 855,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,681,000 after buying an additional 515,766 shares in the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCEP stock opened at $54.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

