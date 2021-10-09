Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $92.42

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.42 and traded as low as $89.42. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at $89.42, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.29.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.46.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

