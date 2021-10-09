Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.87.

CGNT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $21.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.14. Cognyte Software has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,758,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $645,000. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,561,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

