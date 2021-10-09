Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 852,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,252 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.11% of Coherus BioSciences worth $12,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,020,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,245,000 after buying an additional 810,277 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,894,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 471,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after buying an additional 329,251 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,101,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,706,000 after buying an additional 318,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,504,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,294,000 after buying an additional 308,905 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director James Healy sold 286,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $4,611,545.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $87.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.65 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 80.53% and a negative net margin of 41.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

