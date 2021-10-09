Coin98 (C98) Price Down 4.5% This Week

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Coin98 coin can now be purchased for $3.52 or 0.00006386 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a market cap of $650.81 million and $75.35 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00066130 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Adadex Tools (ADAT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000206 BTC.

iBG Finance (IBG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000150 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Coin98

C98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

