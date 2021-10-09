CoinDeal Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $142.00 (CDL)

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, CoinDeal Token has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. CoinDeal Token has a market capitalization of $437,451.85 and approximately $142.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinDeal Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00049271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.94 or 0.00229074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00101923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00012119 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Profile

CoinDeal Token (CRYPTO:CDL) is a coin. CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 coins. CoinDeal Token’s official Twitter account is @coindeal_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinDeal Token is token.coindeal.com . The Reddit community for CoinDeal Token is https://reddit.com/r/CoinDeal

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindeal is one of the largest exchanges in Europe with more than 40 cryptocurrencies pairs in offer, including the most popular ones such as: Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin and FIAT currencies such as Euro (EUR), Dollar (USD), British pound (GBP), Polish zloty (PLN), Ruble (RUB), Swiss franc (CHF) and Korean won (KRW). The company actively provide its users with the opportunity to participate in the development of CoinDeal, so by voting for new cryptocurrency users can decide which of them will be added to the exchange. The platform has the highest SSL standard security integrated with Cloudflare functionality. User accounts are protected by a multi-level 2FA verification. For the withdrawal of funds, it is necessary to have an email confirmation, which is also required when using the platform with new IP addresses. 90% of user funds are stored on cold wallets protected by Multisignature. CoinDeal Token (CDL) is the Coindeal exchange native coin, which allows users to earn passive income when staking it under specific conditions. “

CoinDeal Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinDeal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinDeal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

