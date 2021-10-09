Coldstack Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.84 Million (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. Coldstack has a total market cap of $4.84 million and $550,345.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for about $3.22 or 0.00005863 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 57.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00067519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.06 or 0.00136836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00087917 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,738.85 or 0.99791793 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,540.94 or 0.06455313 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003295 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

