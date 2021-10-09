Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,068 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 179,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,487,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,561,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.27.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

