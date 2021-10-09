Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,674,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559,857 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 0.9% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.20% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $136,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 143.7% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 24,068 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 595,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after buying an additional 12,082 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 202.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 301,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,530,000 after buying an additional 201,863 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,728.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,561,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,043,000 after purchasing an additional 30,072 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.69.

CL remained flat at $$75.59 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,327,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,286,726. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.47 and its 200 day moving average is $80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

