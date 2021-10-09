Collateral Pay (COLL) Trading Up 21.3% This Week

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $1,405.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00065453 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.85 or 0.00137676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00089147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,971.50 or 0.99781806 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.52 or 0.06412074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

