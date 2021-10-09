Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Position Lowered by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Colliers International Group worth $8,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 51.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,253,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,390,000 after purchasing an additional 188,161 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 506.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 183,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,542,000 after purchasing an additional 153,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,151,000 after purchasing an additional 22,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 484,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $133.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.16. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.46 and a 52 week high of $143.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.58.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.57. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. The firm had revenue of $945.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

