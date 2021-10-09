Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of Colliers International Group worth $8,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 547.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 221,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,730,000 after buying an additional 17,181 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $133.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.16. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.46 and a 52 week high of $143.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. The company had revenue of $945.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

CIGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

