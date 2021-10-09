Color Platform (CLR) Trading Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $261,711.84 and $51.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,806.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $622.15 or 0.01135175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.33 or 0.00347270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.33 or 0.00325385 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00043540 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002540 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000057 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

