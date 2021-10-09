Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) versus Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Head to Head Analysis

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) and Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Columbia Property Trust and Preferred Apartment Communities’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Property Trust $300.57 million 7.32 $115.71 million $1.52 12.60 Preferred Apartment Communities $502.20 million 1.26 -$177.79 million $1.07 11.29

Columbia Property Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Preferred Apartment Communities. Preferred Apartment Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Columbia Property Trust and Preferred Apartment Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Property Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20 Preferred Apartment Communities 0 1 3 0 2.75

Columbia Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $17.01, indicating a potential downside of 11.17%. Preferred Apartment Communities has a consensus price target of $13.83, indicating a potential upside of 14.51%. Given Preferred Apartment Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Preferred Apartment Communities is more favorable than Columbia Property Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.0% of Columbia Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Columbia Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Property Trust and Preferred Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Property Trust 36.27% 3.74% 2.39% Preferred Apartment Communities 2.73% 0.90% 0.30%

Dividends

Columbia Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Preferred Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Columbia Property Trust pays out 55.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Preferred Apartment Communities pays out 65.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Columbia Property Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Preferred Apartment Communities has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Columbia Property Trust has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Preferred Apartment Communities has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Columbia Property Trust beats Preferred Apartment Communities on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others. The Multifamily Communities segment consists of company’s portfolio of owned residential multifamily communities. The Financing segment refers to the portfolio of real estate loans, bridge loans, and other instruments deployed by the company to partially finance the development, construction, and prestabilization carrying costs of new multifamily communities and other real estate and real estate related assets. The New Market Properties segment covers portfolio of grocery-anchored shopping centers, as well as the financial results from the retail real estate loans. The Preferred Office Properties segment relates to the portfolio of office buildings. The Others segment includes deferred offering costs. The company was founded by Leonard A. Silverstein and John A. Williams on September 18, 2009 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

