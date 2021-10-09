Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,164 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.95% of Columbus McKinnon worth $12,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter worth $86,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter worth $304,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 30.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 8.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $50.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 230.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.45. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.14 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $213.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.10 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,921.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.