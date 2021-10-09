Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Holdings Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 2,533.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 408,067 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.35% of Commercial Metals worth $13,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,019,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,329,000 after buying an additional 98,793 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,151,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,448,000 after purchasing an additional 64,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

NYSE:CMC opened at $31.85 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.