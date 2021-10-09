Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 549 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in ResMed by 38.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,034,000 after purchasing an additional 476,477 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in ResMed by 49.5% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,341,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $330,667,000 after purchasing an additional 444,103 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 5,348.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 177,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,377,000 after purchasing an additional 173,932 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 1.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,744,184,000 after purchasing an additional 168,141 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 23.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 761,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,786,000 after purchasing an additional 147,073 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $253.90 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.27 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 78.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.54 and a 200-day moving average of $240.05.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.46, for a total value of $621,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $387,794.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,910 shares of company stock worth $15,632,533. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on RMD. Bank of America cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.