Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,667 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.37% of Waterstone Financial worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WSBF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,622,000 after purchasing an additional 200,383 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 817.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 150,362 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 61.3% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 209,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 79,786 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 45.4% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 126,227 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 39,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 310.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 38,877 shares during the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

WSBF stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $21.41. The firm has a market cap of $514.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $66.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.60 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

