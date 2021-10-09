Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,852 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of Fluor worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fluor by 579.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 436,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after buying an additional 73,347 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 634.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 320,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after buying an additional 276,475 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Fluor by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $16.31 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.55.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

