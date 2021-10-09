Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,591 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 910,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,123 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,555,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 540.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,746,000 after purchasing an additional 266,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 401,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,762,000 after purchasing an additional 189,688 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $79.54 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $85.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.60.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

