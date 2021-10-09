Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 26,601 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 182.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,601 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Coupang by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Coupang by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $5,332,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $1,643,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,689,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,874,558 over the last three months.

Shares of CPNG opened at $28.10 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day moving average of $37.74.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPNG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

