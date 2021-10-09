Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 97,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 53.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,383,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,229,000 after acquiring an additional 480,393 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 68.5% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 910,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,963,000 after acquiring an additional 370,304 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 99,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 15,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EZU opened at $48.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.52.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

