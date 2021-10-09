Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 17.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 7.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.50.

NYSE:KSU opened at $285.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $315.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.27 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.37 and its 200 day moving average is $282.04.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

