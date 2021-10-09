Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,695 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,571,000 after purchasing an additional 956,026 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 990,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,841,000 after purchasing an additional 585,623 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 388.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 683,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,573,000 after purchasing an additional 543,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,816,000 after purchasing an additional 402,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

SBAC opened at $329.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.07. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $369.56. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 137.44 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.75.

In other SBA Communications news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total transaction of $15,507,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,644,276.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

