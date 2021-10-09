Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of M.D.C. worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter worth about $535,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,475,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,668,000 after purchasing an additional 59,824 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44,599 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In related news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $487,693.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,524.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,076 shares of company stock worth $933,681. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

MDC stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.43.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

