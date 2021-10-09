Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 225.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 55.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $89.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $104.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

